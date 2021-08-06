Bajrang Punia Enters Tokyo Olympics Wrestling Semifinals, To Face Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev

India's medal hope in wrestling Bajrang Punia made a strong start in the wrestling event on his Olympic debut by entering the semi-final of the Men's freestyle 65kg category. The Indian wrestler got the better of Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka in a thrilling quarterfinal bout. The Indian wrestler managed to win the match in the final minutes of the bout after trailing his opponent throughout the match.

Tokyo Olympics: Recap of Bajrang Punia's quarterfinal win over Morteza Ghiasi Cheka

Bajrang Punia conceded an early point after failing to score points in the 30 seconds given to him due to a passivity warning. The Iranian wrestler then tried a single-leg attack on Punia, however, he managed to wriggle out of it to prevent him from being thrown down on the mat. The start of the second round saw Punia looking to score points on his opponent but Ghiasi was defending very well and not allowing the Indian to pick up a point that could have either given him the lead or tied the match. As the bout came closer to finish the Iranian first got a single-leg hold but Bajrang blocked that attack after which he completed a takedown and won 2 points. He then saw an opportunity to pin Ghiasi Cheka's shoulders onto the mat and made full use of it. The change in momentum saw Punia finishing the match in a matter of 10 seconds.

BAJRANG ADVANCES TO SEMIFINAL!!#IND @BajrangPunia advances to the semifinal of Men’s freestyle 65 Kg by winning by fall against #IRI Morteza Cheka Ghiasi



Watch this space for updates on #Olympics #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Kzi5xPknbl — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2021

Bajrang Punia semifinals: Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev

Following the win over Morteza Ghiasi Cheka in the quarterfinal, Bajrang Punia's semifinal bout will be against Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev - a Rio 2016 bronze-medallist in the 57kg and a three-time world champion in the 61kg. Earlier in the first bout, Punia got the better of Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev. Bajrang Punia got his first points instantly and maintained a stronghold in the contest with a takedown to earn a few more precious points and took his scoreline to 3-1 in the second period. Even though Ernazar Akmataliev made a remarkable comeback to make the scoreline 3-3, it was just a matter of time before Bajrang outperformed him with a takedown attack and sailed his way into the quarterfinals.

