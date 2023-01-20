Bajrang Punia Explains Why Wrestlers Rejected Brinda Karat's Ploy To Hijack Protest

Indian wrestlers, who are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, held another press conference on Friday. Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia spoke to reporters and informed them what would it take to end their now two-day-long protest. During the press conference, Punia lashed out at the placard lobby led by Communist Party leader Brinda Karat for attempting to hijack their protest.

A video of wrestlers denying entry to Karat went viral on Thursday. In the video, the wrestlers can be seen stopping Karat from coming on stage with Punia requesting her not to make their issue a political agenda. Punia has now slammed the left leaders for attempting to make the protest a political agenda for their personal benefit.

"We are upset as well because our athletes are sitting here and their training is getting hampered. We have laid down our demands in front of the government and they have assured us that they will be fulfilled as soon as possible. If our demands are met, we will end our protest," Punia said on Friday.

"And I would like to inform you that there is no politics here. We don't want to call any politician. And it is our humble request to whoever comes, please don't come on stage. Because this fight belongs to us athletes. Our fight is not against any government, it is only against the federation," he added.

"We are not going to tolerate any injustice toward our athletes. We too don't want to do any demonstrations. We want to train because it is an important year for us athletes. We have two big events this year - the Olympic qualifiers and Asian Games. Top athletes from India are sitting here so I don't think it should take a long time to resolve the matter," Punia stated.

"We have expectations from the government because the honourable Prime Minister has always respected and supported athletes. It is our humble request to Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Sports Minister to fulfill our demands as soon as possible. I would like to say again that we are not associated with any political party. We fight for the country so we can fight for our rights as well," he concluded.

WFI controversy

India's top wrestlers including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are staging a protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The wrestlers have levelled some serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, including charges of corruption, sexual exploitation, and mental harassment. They want a complete restructuring of the federation and for Brij Bhushan to resign from the top post.

