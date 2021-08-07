Bajrang Punia Eyes For Bronze In Tokyo; Father-coach Says 'won't Come Empty Handed'

As Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to fight for the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday, his father has expressed confidence in the bronze medal coming home.

Speaking with ANI, Bajrang Punia's father said, "He (Bajrang) said he will bring something, won't come empty-handed. I said you haven't lost anything, he has only won. He asked me for my blessings, I said the entire country is with you."

His father said Bajrang's previous defeat was due to his leg injury.

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Bajrang Punia's coach said, "Bajrang will bring a medal home, he will defeat his opponent today. I am confident. I have seen his bout and that of his opponent."

Speaking on the injury, the coach said, "it's a competition, getting injured is natural. But Bajrang will win. The match is 80% in Bajrang's favour and the entire country is with him".

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Men's wrestling bronze medal match

Bajrang Punia lost the men's 65kg freestyle semi-final bout against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 12-5 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 6. While Punia is out of contention for the gold medal match, he will be fighting for the consolation prize of a bronze medal. Even though Bajrang Punia did try his level best to close down the deficit, Haji Aliyev did not give him any chance for staging a comeback.

Haji Aliyev dominated the proceedings from the start as the Indian wrestler played a catch-up game with the clock ticking from the other end. Even though Punia did score the first point, Aliyev recovered quickly and turned the tables completely on his Indian rival.

If Bajrang Punia succeeds in winning the bronze medal on Saturday, he will be the second wrestler after Ravi Kumar Dahiya to win a medal in this edition of the quadrennial tournament. Ravi Kumar had to settle for silver after going down to ROC's Zaur Uguev a couple of days ago.