Bajrang Punia Hits Back At Yogeshwar Dutt: 'Gaining Justice For Daughters Of This Country'

The wrestlers are still protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat. Before sitting for protest, seven female wrestlers had filed a written complaint against the WFI chief on charges of sexual assault in the Connaught Place police station of New Delhi after which an FIR was filed for the same as per the order of the Supreme Court of India.

Yogeshwar Dutt, an Indian wrestler who is a member of the five-member board appointed by the Sports Ministry to look into the situation, has now advised the wrestlers to wait for the outcome of the investigation and to begin their preparations for the Asian Games after the grievance was filed.

"The police report has already been registered, and as far as I believe, the Asian Games are still there, so our preparations should also be kept in mind. We do not know what is the request of the wrestlers, or what they want, it is in their minds, but the FIR has been registered by the police and it is the work of the court what they do or do not do. Wrestlers wanted to file an FIR, which has already been done, so now wrestlers should focus on their practice," Yogeshwar Dutt said to ANI.

Bajrang Punia hits back at Yogeshwar Dutt

Now, Bajrang Punia has hit back at Yogeshwar Dutt, declaring that justice for daughters is more important than playing Asian Games. “We want to play, it’s not as if we don’t want to go to the Asian Games, But I believe that gaining justice for the daughters of this country is far more important than an Asian medal," Punia said during the press conference.

Returning to the wrestlers’ protest, they had to forcefully restart it after January 2023 and are now calling for stern action to be taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and want him to be put behind bars.

When the wrestlers protested in January, they alleged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for their exploitation and wanted him to be discharged from his position. The wrestlers also wanted the government to form a committee to investigate the matter. Eyeing the seriousness of the matter, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the wrestlers for talks and formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to investigate the matter and submit its report within one month. They later expanded the duration to two weeks and added Babita Phogat as the committee’s sixth member. A report has been surrendered to the government, but the findings are yet to come out.