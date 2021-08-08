Bajrang Punia Leads India's Contingent With Tricolour At Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Star Indian wrestler and bronze medalist Bajrang Punia on Sunday walked out with the Indian Flag at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. The largest Indian contingent bid adieu to the 2020 Games, after finishing their most successful Olympic campaign with seven medals.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics marks the culmination of the mega event, wrapping up over two weeks of athletic competition and the largest sports gathering.

.#Tokyo2020 | The closing ceremony begins #BajrangPunia walks out with Indian flag, athletes in cheerful mood



India registered their best-ever campaign at the Tokyo Games, with 7 medals in total. pic.twitter.com/lGwf18T59B — PIB in Nagaland (@PIBKohima) August 8, 2021

The ceremony is celebrating the sportspersons and the organisers of the Tokyo Games, which involved around 230,000 people, including over 41,000 who travelled from abroad.

The theme for the closing ceremony is "World We Share" which represents "the idea that each of us inhabits their own world." The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a statement, added, "Even if we cannot be together, we can share the same moment, and that is something that we will never forget. It is this salient message which we believe will create a Closing Ceremony that will open the door to a brighter future."

Tokyo 2020: India's best-ever Olympic campaign

In Tokyo Olympic, India triumphed seven medals, registering its best-ever performance in Olympics history. 2020 Games feat outperformed the country's tally of six medals at the 2012 London Games.

For India, Mirabai Chanu opened the account on Day 1 by winning silver in weightlifting. Star Shuttler PV Sindhu brought the second medal by winning bronze against China's He Bing Jiao in Tokyo Olympics.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain joined the bandwagon by securing a bronze medal. The men's hockey team was the next to contribute to the medal tally of India. They defeated Germany 5-4 in a sensational bronze match. Ravi Dahiya won silver media in the men's freestyle 57kg.

On Saturday, August 7, India added two medals. The bronze medal was clinched by Bajrang Punia in the men's freestyle wrestling 65kg category. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra added the finishing touch by winning the much-coveted gold medal.