Bajrang Punia Pins Down Morteza Ghiasi Cheka To Seal His Place In 65kg Semi-final; WATCH

India's dream of getting another medal in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics almost faded away when Bajrang Punia was almost on the verge of losing his semi-final bout against Morteza Ghiasi Cheka. However, the Indian wrestler fought bravely and managed to win the match by pinning down his opponent and advance to the semi-final of the 65kg event. Bajrang Punia semifinals opponent will be Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev.

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia pins down Morteza Ghiasi Cheka

Bajrang Punia who is seeded number two in the event started the contest on the back foot as he conceded a shot clock for passivity and gave one point to Morteza Ghiasi Cheka going into the second period. The second half saw the Iranian wrestler trying to take out the point of Bajrang as the referee again charged the Indian for passivity.

However, this time the 27-year-old Bajrang did not surrender to Ghiasi's right leg hold as he defended brilliantly. As the clock ticked down Bajrang completed a stunning comeback first with a takedown to win two points and then he pinned Ghiasi's shoulders onto the mat to pick up the win.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Punia progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. The bout between Bajrang and Akmataliev ended with a score tied on 3-3 but the Indian prevailed because he had the criteria with him (higher point-scoring move, a 2-pointer in the first period).

The match started with the Indian wrestler being given one point after the Kyrgyzstani wrestler was given a passivity charge. Ernaaz pushed Bajrang out of bounds and make the scoreline 1-1. Just before the end of round 1, Bajrang took Ernaaz down superbly and led 3-1. The second round saw Ernaaz charge at Punia and push him out of the mat twice to make the score 3-3 with 7.9 seconds left. However, Bajrang still won because of his two-point move.

Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev: Where to watch the Bajrang Punia semifinals live

Sports fans who want to watch Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev match live can visit the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bout can also be watched on DD National is set to begin at 2:52 PM IST on Friday, August 6. The men's wrestling semi-final would also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

Image: WeAreTeamIndia/ Twitter