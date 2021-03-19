Bajrang Punia Reacts After Becoming First Indian Sportsperson To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Bajrang Punia, one of India's biggest hopes for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, became the first sportsperson to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Punia said that he will get the second dose in 28 days. The star Indian wrestler received the vaccine after Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that Olympics-bound athletes will be given priority for the vaccine followed by other athletes.

Kiren Rijiju: Vaccinating Olympic bound athletes is a priority

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had said earlier this year that Olympic players will receive the vaccination shots after COVID-19 warriors have received them. Rijiju said, "The athletes will be vaccinated before the Olympics. The Sports Ministry has decided that once COVID-19 warriors are vaccinated, then our priority is to vaccinate our athletes who are Tokyo Olympics-bound."

Bajrang Punia reacts after becoming first Indian sportsperson to receive vaccine

After becoming the first Indian sportsperson to receive the vaccine, Bajrang Punia said that he will not tell any other athlete to take it as one needs to consult the doctors first. Punia told ANI, "I have taken the first dose of vaccine and would take the next dose after 28 days. I won’t tell anyone to take the vaccine or not take it. Athletes must consult their doctors and coaches before getting the first dose."

Bajrang Punia left social media to focus on Tokyo Olympics

Earlier this year, the star Indian wrestler had announced that he will stop using all social media handles till the Tokyo Olympics to completely focus on his preparations. Punia wrote on his Twitter handle in Hindi (translated by ANI), "I am closing all my social media handles from today. Will meet you guys again after the Olympics..hoping you will keep showering me with your love.. jai Hind." With such dedication from the Indian contingents, fans can be optimistic about India's chances of winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mein apne sabhi social media handles ko aaj se band kar raha hu. Ab Olympic ke baad aap sabhi se mulaakaat hogi ... ummeed karta hu aap apna pyaar banaye rakhenge ..... jai Hind ðŸ™ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/wCKXuT4gj9 — Bajrang Punia ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@BajrangPunia) March 1, 2021

Punia earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships. The star Indian wrestler competes in the 65-kg freestyle category and is India's best hope in wrestling for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The prestigious Olympics event is set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. The Games were postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credits: Bajrang Punia/Instagram