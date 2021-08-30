Bajrang Punia Reveals Carrying Two Injuries Into Olympics; Might Seek Re-trials For WC

Indian Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has stated that he may seek re-trials in his category close wrestling World Championship if he happens to recover from his injury. It was earlier reported that the player will be unable to compete in the upcoming World Championship after he was advised a six-week rehabilitation to treat a ligament tear he suffered in his right knee.

Bajrang Punia further revealed that it was not just a ligament tear that he suffered but that he also pulled his hamstring before the Tokyo Olympics. "15 days after I suffered that knee injury, I had pulled my left hamstring also but I did not want to cause a panic, so kept quiet and decided to fight with the injury," the player said.

The wrestler further provided updates on his rehabilitation "My rehabilitation process is on right track and it looks like I may gain fitness before the World Championship. If that happens, I will request the federation to allow me to appear in re-trials in my category," he said. The Wrestling Federation of India is conducting the trials for the World Championship tomorrow.

Olympic silver winner Ravi Dahiya to miss the World Championship

Ravi Dahiya, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics has conveyed his decision to skip the World Championship, opting out of the trails. The player cited the lack of training as the reason behind his decision "I don't want to be on the mat unprepared. What's the point in competing without enough practice. So I have to miss the World Championship because I don't want to go to the trials without enough practice," Ravi Dahiya told PTI.

The player however said that he will look to compete in a tournament or two this year and will soon start his training "I will try to compete in one or two tournaments before the season ends after I begin serious training from next month" he added.

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Federation of India has said that they have forgiven Vinesh Phogat for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics and that she is welcomed for the trials.

