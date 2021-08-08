Bajrang Punia Reveals Why He Removed Knee Strap From Injured Leg During Bronze Medal Bout

Bajrang Punia was considered the favourite to win the gold medal in the 65kg freestyle wrestling event at Tokyo Olympics 2020, however, the dream came crashing down after suffering defeat in the semi-final round. The Indian wrestler however managed to win the bronze medal. While the wrestler was saddened to miss out on the Olympic gold, he revealed that he was suffering from a knee injury.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia Knee Injury

While India was disheartened to see Punia losing in the semi-final the wrestler himself confirmed during a media interaction that he was carrying an injury and fighting his bouts. He said, "The strategy was to save the injured leg which I was taping. Since the bronze medal bout was the last I requested physio not to tape my knee even though he wanted to do it to avoid the injury from getting worse. I said that if I don't win this bout then the injury is of no importance since this being my first Olympics medal was important and there was nothing better than winning it so my physio heard my request and that is why I removed my knee strap and went for the bout."

Bajrang Punia bronze medal match in Olympics

Before the Bronze medal bout, Bajrang Punia lost the men's 65kg freestyle semi-final bout against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 12-5. In the Bronze medal match, Punia brought his A-game and got an early lead of two points in period 1 over Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. Ultimately, Punia stretched his lead to 8 and did not concede even a single point to Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.

With this win, Bajrang Punia on Saturday ensured India its 6th medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he stood victorious by 8-0 in the men's 65kg freestyle bout. Apart from winning the Bronze, Bajrang Punia also became the second wrestler to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Before Punia, wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics when he was defeated by two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category.

