Bajrang Punia Ruled Out Of Forthcoming Wrestling World Championships Due To Ligament Tear

Indian Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will be unable to compete in the upcoming wrestling World Championships after being advised of a six-week rehabilitation at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to treat a ligament tear he suffered in his right knee.

The Wrestling World Championships are scheduled from October 2-10 in Oslo, Norway and Bajrang Punia was due to take part. However, an MRI scan that the wrestler underwent in order to understand the extent of the injury he had suffered whilst in Russia, suggested a ligament tear and ruled the player out from the World Championships. "It's a ligament tear and I have been asked to follow a rehabilitation programme for six weeks by Dr. Dinshaw. I won't be able to compete at the World Championships," Bajrang is quoted to have told PTI.

Bajrang Punia Injury - Player reveals playing through pain during Tokyo Olympics

The Indian wrestler had suffered a tear in the run-up to the Tokyo Games when he competed at a Russian tournament but the dream of playing at the Olympics kept the player going. "Since it was my first Olympics and I had a dream to win an Olympic medal, I competed through pain in Tokyo. I had to do it," the player stated revealing that he played the entire tournament through pain.

The wrestler also showed keenness to continue with his Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis, who now has returned to his country since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is yet to decide on offering him a new contract. The WFI has stated that it will have a meeting with all the wrestlers to gather feedback regarding all the foreign coaches that were involved before deciding on offering them fresh contracts.

The player will now continue his rehabilitation at home in Sonepat as per the advice of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Image credits: AP