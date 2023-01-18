Last Updated:

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat Protest Against WFI At Jantar Mantar

Bajrang Punia took to his official Twitter handle to accuse Sharan Singh of harassing wrestlers by imposing arbitrary rules and regulations.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
bajrang punia×sakshi malik×wfi×wrestling federation of india×brijbhushan sharan singh×vinesh phogat×wfi president

Image: Twitter/BajrangPunia


 

Indian wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier on Wednesday, Punia took to his official Twitter handle to accuse Sharan Singh of harassing wrestlers by imposing arbitrary rules and regulations. He also alleged that the federation is not taking care of their sporting needs. 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sakshi Malik also took to her official Twitter handle to accuse the federation of imposing arbitrary laws. She went on to add that the federation has nothing but let the wrestlers down despite the sportspersons working so hard to earn medals for the country. Vinesh Phogat, who also won a gold medal in Birmingham last year, has said that the players only want self-respect and support to prepare for big tournaments but if the federation doesn't aid them, it breaks their morale.

"We are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India. We, the wrestlers, have gathered here and will hold a press conference at 4 pm. We will raise all our issues there," Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Image: Twitter/BajrangPunia
 

COMMENT