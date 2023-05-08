Bajrang Punia Shares Post Supporting Bajrang Dal, Deletes After Social Media Backlash

Indian Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia found himself at the centre of controversy after he shared a story on his Instagram account in support of the Bajrang Dal. Punia, who is protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, shared an illustration of Lord Hanuman with a quote that read, "I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram."

The post also had a caption that appealed to people to keep the image as their WhatsApp status and display picture. Punia removed the story from his Instagram account following criticism from a group of social media users, who mainly oppose the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which the Bajrang Dal is a part.

Instagram story of wrestler Bajrang Punia. He is supporting Bajrang Dal. pic.twitter.com/wvOYeIJXwZ — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) May 7, 2023

Sanghi Bajrang Punia who is leading Wrestlers protest at jantar mantar shared a pic supporting Hindutva terrorist organisation Bajrang Dal. This is why Muslims should never support these Sanghis no matter what. Let them cry for support. pic.twitter.com/Klyk3egewM — Jokerrr (@jokerrr2_0) May 7, 2023

He is Bajrang Punia, Indian wrestler.



In 2020, he did communal post to please his masters in BJP.



2 days ago he was crying at jantar mantar in protest against sexual harassment by BJP MP.



Today He is sharing Bajrang Dal and pro BJP stories from his Instagram account.



As I… pic.twitter.com/0GUrtph6tC — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 7, 2023

Support Bajrang Punia in crisis,

Repent in leisure. pic.twitter.com/y2WlbvAmIH — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravGupta1110) May 8, 2023

On the other hand, some of the netizens slammed Punia for succumbing to pressure and "apologising for his beliefs".

Bajrang Punia removes a post supporting Bajrang Dal from his Instagram account after being attacked by liberals. Applying pressure against Hindu organizations is wrong. But giving into that pressure & apologizing for your beliefs is far worse. — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) May 8, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Punia and other top wrestlers of the country including Vinesh Phogat are staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23 against WFI chief Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment.

Bajrang Dal row

A controversy around Bajrang Dal erupted after Congress announced to ban the right-wing group in Karnataka if voted to power. Following this, Bajrang Dal staged protests across the country against the Congress party. Sensing an opportunity, the BJP also slammed the grand-old-party over the Bajrang Dal row, accusing it of appeasement politics.