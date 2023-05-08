Last Updated:

Bajrang Punia Shares Post Supporting Bajrang Dal, Deletes After Social Media Backlash

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia found himself at the centre of controversy after he shared a story on his Instagram account in support of Bajrang Dal.

Ajay Sharma
Bajrang Punia

Indian Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia found himself at the centre of controversy after he shared a story on his Instagram account in support of the Bajrang Dal. Punia, who is protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, shared an illustration of Lord Hanuman with a quote that read, "I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram."

The post also had a caption that appealed to people to keep the image as their WhatsApp status and display picture. Punia removed the story from his Instagram account following criticism from a group of social media users, who mainly oppose the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which the Bajrang Dal is a part.

On the other hand, some of the netizens slammed Punia for succumbing to pressure and "apologising for his beliefs".

It is pertinent to mention that Punia and other top wrestlers of the country including Vinesh Phogat are staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23 against WFI chief Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment. 

Bajrang Dal row

A controversy around Bajrang Dal erupted after Congress announced to ban the right-wing group in Karnataka if voted to power. Following this, Bajrang Dal staged protests across the country against the Congress party. Sensing an opportunity, the BJP also slammed the grand-old-party over the Bajrang Dal row, accusing it of appeasement politics.

