Bajrang Punia Shares Post Thanking PM Modi For Hosting Indian Olympians At His Residence

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia put out a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the Indian athletes at his residence for a felicitation ceremony, on Monday, 16 August 2021. PM Modi was seen in lighter moments with all the athletes and also had breakfast with them. Bajrang Punia won the Olympics bronze medal in the 65kg Men’s Wrestling and adding to India’s total tally of seven medals.

Indian Olympics Contingent with Prime Minister Modi at his residence

Bajrang Punia posted a picture on his Twitter account from the felicitation ceremony. In the picture, he was seen clicking a selfie with PM Modi and his fellow wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia. In the tweet put out by him, Bajrang wrote, “ I am feeling extremely lucky and respected after meeting the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today. You and your government have constantly supported sports. I know that this will continue in the years to come and we will bring more medals for India”. In the felicitation ceremony hosted by the PM, athletes interacted personally with the PM and also shared the tables for a breakfast. PM Modi treated the gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, with his favourite dish, Churma. Whereas, PV Sindhu was seen having laughing and having a good time.

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से मिलकर सम्मानित और भाग्यशाली महसूस कर रहा हूं।

खेलों में आपका और सरकार का भरपूर सहयोग रहा है और मुझे पता है कि यह आने वाले वर्षों तक जारी रहेगा और हम भारत के लिए और पदक प्राप्त करेंगे🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gtz1px79P2 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 16, 2021

Bajrang Punia led the Indian Olympic Contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony by bearing the Indian tri-colour. He picked up his maiden bronze medal at the Olympics by winning the third-place match against Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the Men's 65kg category. Wrestler in Men’s 57kg category, Ravi Dahiya, won the silver medal for India, while Deepak Punia missed out on an Olympics medal after losing his third-place match in the Men’s 86kg category. India, however, returned from Tokyo with their best results ever at the Olympics. India claimed seven medals in their campaign including Neeraj Chopra’s gold at the Men’s Javelin Throw event. This gold was India’s first-ever individual medal at the Olympics field and track events.

(Image Source- Bajrang Punia- Twitter)