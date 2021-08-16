Last Updated:

Bajrang Punia Shares Post Thanking PM Modi For Hosting Indian Olympians At His Residence

PM Narendra Modi hosted the entire Indian Olympics contingent at his residence to felicitate them for making the country proud at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Bajrang Punia

(Image Source- Bajrang Punia- Twitter)


Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia put out a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the Indian athletes at his residence for a felicitation ceremony, on Monday, 16 August 2021. PM Modi was seen in lighter moments with all the athletes and also had breakfast with them. Bajrang Punia won the Olympics bronze medal in the 65kg Men’s Wrestling and adding to India’s total tally of seven medals.

Indian Olympics Contingent with Prime Minister Modi at his residence

 

Bajrang Punia posted a picture on his Twitter account from the felicitation ceremony. In the picture, he was seen clicking a selfie with PM Modi and his fellow wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia. In the tweet put out by him, Bajrang wrote, “ I am feeling extremely lucky and respected after meeting the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today. You and your government have constantly supported sports. I know that this will continue in the years to come and we will bring more medals for India”. In the felicitation ceremony hosted by the PM, athletes interacted personally with the PM and also shared the tables for a breakfast. PM Modi treated the gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, with his favourite dish, Churma. Whereas, PV Sindhu was seen having laughing and having a good time. 

READ | Indian Olympics contingent leaves for PM Modi's residence for felicitation ceremony

Bajrang Punia led the Indian Olympic Contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony by bearing the Indian tri-colour. He picked up his maiden bronze medal at the Olympics by winning the third-place match against Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the Men's 65kg category. Wrestler in Men’s 57kg category, Ravi Dahiya, won the silver medal for India, while Deepak Punia missed out on an Olympics medal after losing his third-place match in the Men’s 86kg category. India, however, returned from Tokyo with their best results ever at the Olympics. India claimed seven medals in their campaign including Neeraj Chopra’s gold at the Men’s Javelin Throw event. This gold was India’s first-ever individual medal at the Olympics field and track events. 

READ | PM Modi hosts Indian Olympians for felicitation and breakfast at his residence; See pics

(Image Source- Bajrang Punia- Twitter)

READ | In Pics: PM Modi enjoys 'churma' with Neeraj Chopra, ice cream with PV Sindhu
READ | Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina, Bajrang & other medalists felicitated upon Tokyo Olympics return
READ | Olympic bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia given hero's welcome on return from Tokyo Olympics
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND