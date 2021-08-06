Bajrang Punia Vs Ernazar Akmataliev Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's Wrestling Match?

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to start off his Tokyo Olympics journey on August 6th, as he faces Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev in the 65kg freestyle category. If Punia wins his opening bout, he could either face Iran's Asian championships bronze-medallist Morteza Ghiasi or Haithem Dakhlaoui - a former African champion in the 70kg category from Tunisia. Punia is a two-time Asian Champion and also has a World Championship silver medal to his name. Other than, Morteza and Haithem, the 65kg category also feature some exciting talents such as, Haji Aliyev - a Rio 2016 bronze-medallist who is also a three-time World Champion in the 61kg category and Daulet Niyazkebov of Kazakhstan, a silver medalist at the World Championships and 2018 Asian Champion.

Here’s how to watch the Men’s Wrestling bouts LIVE

Sports fans who want to watch Bajrang Punia's match live can go to the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bout can also be watched on DD National. The match would also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app. The match will begin at 8:49 am IST.

Insights on Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev’s match

Bajrang Punia will make his Olympics debut against Ernazar on Friday. Ernazar stepped into the sport after watching Kyrgyzstani wrestlers Kanatbek Begaliev and Ruslan Tyumenbaev compete at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. On the other hand, Indian wrestler Seema Bisla will wrestle Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi in the Round of 16 in the 50kg Women’s freestyle on August 6th in her Olympics debut. If she wins, she could be up against Mariya Stadnik, a three-time Olympic medalist and the 2019 World Champion in the quarter-finals. Both the matches of the Round of 16 for the Men’s 65kg and Women’s 50kg Wrestling are scheduled for 6th with all the further rounds to be held on Saturday.

Punia, on Thursday, tweeted congratulating Men's 57kg Freestyle wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning India's fifth medal at the Olympic Games. Dahiya lost the match 4-7 to Russian Olympics Committee's (ROC) Zaur Rizvanovich Uguev. He had earlier stormed into the finals of the 57kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev by a fall.

(Image Source: AP/ PTI)