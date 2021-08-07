Last Updated:

Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze At Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President & Others Congratulate

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the bronze medal match. Following this, PM Modi, President Kovind and others congratulated him.

Kamal Joshi
PM Modi, President Kovind, Bajrang Punia

Image: PTI, ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, August 7, congratulated Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia after he clinched Bronze for the country in Men's Freestyle 65kg at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the bronze medal match. With this win, he became the sixth ever Indian wrestler to clinch an Olympic medal. 

PM Modi & President Kovind congratulate Bajrang Punia

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Bajrang fought spectacularly. Calling it delightful news from the Japanese capital city Tokyo, the Prime Minister congratulated the wrestler for making India proud. PM Modi also spoke to Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning the Bronze medal. He lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to this accomplishment.

"A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" President Kovind tweeted.

Union Ministers Laud Punia

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared a video of himself watched the match live. He said that India is thrilled beyond words by your dominating performance and spectacular finish.

Politicians across the party line congratulate the Olympic medalist

West Bengal also congratulated Punia for his stellar performance. "Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud!" she wrote.

Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh said that his son had assured him that he will not come empty-handed. "He fulfilled my dream. This is a gold medal for me," Singh said.

Coming back to the match, Punia dominated from the very beginning. In the match, he brought his attacking game and got an early lead of two points. The star wrestler ultimately stretched his lead to 8 and didn't concede even a single point to Daulet Niyazbekov.

