Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze At Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President & Others Congratulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, August 7, congratulated Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia after he clinched Bronze for the country in Men's Freestyle 65kg at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the bronze medal match. With this win, he became the sixth ever Indian wrestler to clinch an Olympic medal.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Bajrang fought spectacularly. Calling it delightful news from the Japanese capital city Tokyo, the Prime Minister congratulated the wrestler for making India proud. PM Modi also spoke to Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning the Bronze medal. He lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to this accomplishment.

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

"A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" President Kovind tweeted.

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared a video of himself watched the match live. He said that India is thrilled beyond words by your dominating performance and spectacular finish.

I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish ! #Tokyo2020 @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/M1e1pkKQBn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BYkjeQJY3U — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

Well done @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze Medal in wrestling at the #Olympics and making the country proud with your achievement.



His amazing performance in Tokyo demonstrates the skills and perseverance he is blessed with.



भारत को बजरंग पुनिया की उपलब्धि पर नाज़ है! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2021

A sensational bout! 🤼‍♂️#Bronze for our wrestler #BajrangPunia at the #Olympics



He displayed incredible strength and made us proud. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DG3b4awofY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2021

Strength, Stamina & Skill - #BajrangPunia has mastered all three and won a bronze medal for India at the #OlympicGames



Well wrestled, the nation is proud of your amazing achievement! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YvnE9e3pZy — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 7, 2021

West Bengal also congratulated Punia for his stellar performance. "Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud!" she wrote.

Heartiest Congratulations to Wrestler Bajrang Punia on winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020!



Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारत के स्टार रेसलर @BajrangPunia जी ने कांस्य पदक अर्जित कर माँ भारती को अंतरराष्ट्रीय फलक पर गौरवभूषित किया है।



आपकी अप्रतिम उपलब्धि पर पूरे देश को गर्व है।



आप उपलब्धियों के सतत नए आयाम स्थापित करते रहें, ऐसी कामना है।



जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 7, 2021

Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/plwougtEiB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021

Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh said that his son had assured him that he will not come empty-handed. "He fulfilled my dream. This is a gold medal for me," Singh said.

Coming back to the match, Punia dominated from the very beginning. In the match, he brought his attacking game and got an early lead of two points. The star wrestler ultimately stretched his lead to 8 and didn't concede even a single point to Daulet Niyazbekov.