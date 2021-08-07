Last Updated:

Bajrang Punia Wrestling Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's Wrestling Bronze Medal Match

As Bajrang Punia hopes to win a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the bout on Saturday.

Written By
Karthik Nair
bajrang punia, Bajrang Punia live streaming

Image: PTI


Bajrang Punia will be hoping for a podium finish when he competes in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's 65kg freestyle bout on Saturday. As of now, it is still unclear who Bajrang's opponent will be in the third-place play-off match. He will face either Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov for the third biggest prize of the prestigious tournament.

Ahead of the all-important bronze medal match, let's find out how and where to catch the live action of Bajren Punia's bout.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia live streaming

The men's 65kg freestyle bout featuring Bajrang Punia is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 3:55 pm IST at Makuhari Messe Hallas per the official website of the Olympics. The bout will be telecast on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD whereas,  Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will be airing the same in regional languages. Meanwhile, this contest can also be watched on Doordarshan as well.

READ | Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019, 2020 winners list: From Bajrang Punia to Rani Rampal

The live streaming platforms of Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match are the SonyLIV app and Jio TV.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Men's wrestling bronze medal match

Bajrang Punia lost the men's 65kg freestyle semi-final bout against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 12-5 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 6. While Punia is out of contention for the gold medal match, he will be fighting for the consolation prize of a bronze medal. Even though Bajrang Punia did try his level best to close down the deficit, Haji Aliyev did not give him any chance for staging a comeback.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout; still in contention for Bronze medal

Haji Aliyev dominated the proceedings from the start as the Indian wrestler played a catch-up game with the clock ticking from the other end. Even though Punia did score the first point, Aliyev recovered quickly and turned the tables completely on his Indian rival.

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout; Khel Ratna Award renamed

If Bajrang Punia succeeds in winning the bronze medal on Saturday, he will be the second wrestler after Ravi Kumar Dahiya to win a medal in this edition of the quadrennial tournament. Ravi Kumar had to settle for silver after going down to ROC's Zaur Uguev a couple of days ago. 

READ | #OlympicSuperstars | Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia eye medals on August 7

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND