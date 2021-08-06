Bajrang Punia Wrestling Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's Wrestling Semi-Final Bout LIVE

After wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's silver medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday, Bajrang Punia will look to give India its second medal in the wrestling competition when he takes on Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semi-final.

The Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev semi-final bout will take place on Friday where Punia, the sole Indian wrestler in the competition, will be looking to make it to the Men's freestyle 65kg category wrestling final.

Here are the details about Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev Tokyo Olympics 2020, Bajrang Punia wrestling live streaming and how to watch Bajrang Punia battle it out with Haji Aliyev at the men's wrestling semi-finals.

Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev: Where to watch the men's wrestling semi-final bout

Sports fans who want to watch Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev match live can visit the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bout can also be watched on DD National. The men's wrestling semi-final would also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

The match will begin at 2:52 AM IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia vs Haji Aliyev semi-final bout preview

Bajrang Punia's Olympic debut got the better of Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev. The Indian wrestler got his first points instantly and maintained a stronghold in the contest with a takedown to earn a few more precious points. The scoreline stood at 3-1 in favour of Punia in the second period. Even though Ernazar Akmataliev made a remarkable comeback to take the scoreline to 3-3, it was just a matter of time before Punia outperformed him with a takedown attack and sailed his way into the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinal, Punia conceded an early point. But when it felt like the Iranian wrestler Morteza Cheka Ghiasi would walk away with the victory, Punia blocked his opponent's attack and completed a takedown, winning two points. He then pinned Ghiasi's shoulders onto the mat to pick up the win.

Haji Aliyev, on the other hand, crushed Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakstan 9-1 before beating Adama Diatta of Senegal 4-0 in his quarterfinal bout. Aliyev is a Rio 2016 bronze-medallist in the 57kg category and a three-time world champion in the 61kg category.