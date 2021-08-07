Bajrang Punia's Family Left Ecstatic After His Bronze Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia won India's sixth medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the men's 65 kg category. With this win, Bajrang became only the second Indian wrestler to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics; the other being Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the 57 kg freestyle category. An ecstatic family of Bajrang Punia spoke to reporters to express their delight.

Bajrang Punia's family react to son's historic win at Tokyo 2020

While speaking to reporters, Bajrang Punia's father, Balwan Singh, was ecstatic after his son accomplished his dream of winning a medal at an Olympics event. Bajrang's father said, "He fulfilled my dream. This is a gold medal for me. He told me that he will not come back empty-handed."

Meanwhile, Bajrang's brother, Harinder, revealed that he was confident that his sibling would defeat his Kazakhstan opponent by a heavy margin. "I told (him) my brother will defeat his opponent 10-0 and that is what happened. This wrestler has not defeated my brother until today and Bajrang has 10 wins over him." Speaking of Bajrang's defeat in the semis, Harinder said that his brother only lost because of being hurt. "My brother was the best in the competition. He only lost because of being hurt."

While Bajrang's father and brother were extremely expressive in their responses, his mother, Om Pyari Punia, was left speechless. "He has played well. He had asked for my blessings on call," said his mother after her son won a historic bronze medal win.

PM Modi & President Kovind congratulate Bajrang Punia

While speaking to Twitter, PM Modi was delighted to hear that Bajrang Punia had won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi also spoke to Bajrang personally and congratulated him on winning his first medal at an Olympics event. The Prime Minister's tweet can be seen below:

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, President Kovind tweeted: "A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency, and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!"