Bajrang Punia's Parents Offer Prayers As Wrestler Advances To Q/F At Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia defeated Kyrgyzstan's opponent in Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/8 final match to enter the quarterfinals. He will not fight against Iran.

Bajrang Punia

As Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia's medal-winning prospects increase, his parents were seen offering prayers ahead of his match against Kyrgyzstan's E Akmataliev. Punia successfully defeated Kyrgyzstan's opponent in Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/8 final match to enter the quarterfinals. The wrestler will now fight against Ghiasi Cheka of Iran in his quarterfinal bout. 

Bajrang Punia's parents had displayed confidence over his win ahead of the match. 

Bajrang Punia sails Into Q/F

Indian sensation Bajrang Punia has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by getting the better of   Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout of the men's 65 kg on Friday. He got his initial points instantly and maintained a stronghold in the contest with a takedown to earn a few more precious points and took his scoreline to 3-1 in the second period. Even though Ernazar Akmataliev made a remarkable comeback to make the scoreline 3-3, it was just a matter of time before Bajrang outperformed him with a takedown attack and sailed his way into the quarterfinals. 

Bajrang Punia- Know all about wrestler's achievements

The 27-year-old Bajrang Punia is also known as 'The Tank' in India as there is never a dull moment when Punia is on the field. Eyeing medal in this Olympic games, Punia is known for his attacking technique. “I refuse to rest till I am done,” wrote Bajrang Punia in one of his recent Facebook posts. Punia is mentored by India’s finest wrestlers, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. Here are some of the past achievements of the Indian veteran wrestler. 

  • Silver medals at the Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games
  • Gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2016 
  • Declared Asian champion in 2017
  • Gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games
  • Bronze at the 2018 Asian championships
  • Only Indian wrestler to win two world championship medals
  • Bronze in 2019 world championship

A Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Bajrang Punia secured a berth at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Ilyas Bekbulatov in the semifinals of the Asian Olympic Games qualifier. Indian fans wondering how to watch Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. 

