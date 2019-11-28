The Debate
Bajrang Punia Receives Khel Ratna From Rijiju; Promises A Surprise At Olympics

Bajrang Punia, who bagged World Championship bronze medal in September, receives Khel Ratna from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at Sports Authority of India HQ.

He was training in Georgia ahead of the World Wrestling Championship when his name was finalized and he could not attend when the highest sports award Rajiv Khel Ratna was conferred at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Bajrang Punia, who bagged World Championship bronze medal in September, received the Khel Ratna from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at Sports Authority of India headquarters on Thursday.

Read-WFI writes to UWW following Bajrang Punia's defeat, asks for review

"An athlete gets happy when he gets an award and so I am also very happy but with this award, people now have more expectation and I have more responsibility. And I will try my best. I have to peak at the right time. Its an off season now. I am rehabilitating from elbow injury. I have been training on the mat for the last 10-15 days. I am training well and when you see me in Olympics you will see a different Bajrang," Punia told Republic TV after receiving the award.

Read-Bajrang Punia punches ticket to Tokyo 2020, third Indian to qualify

"I never paid much attention to the pending prize money but yes when I informed this to the Sports Minister he immediately sanctioned & granted them. Prize money has been due from 2014," he added.

Read-Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya win Bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Read-Bajrang Punia in an exclusive interview calls out the bias of referees

