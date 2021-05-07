BAO Vs BRS Dream11: Orioles Vs Red Sox Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Source: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox/ Twitter
The Baltimore Orioles (BAO) will go up against the Boston Red Sox (BRS) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, May 7 at 7:05 PM local time (Saturday, May 8 at 4:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is our BAO vs BRS Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAO vs BRS Dream11 team.
The Boston Red Sox are currently leading the MLB American League standings. Austin Hays and team have played 32 games so far in the tournament, winning 19 and losing 13. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the basement (fifth) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 15-16.
Despite the difference in the win-loss record, the Boston Red Sox are set to get a tough competition from the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox will have high expectations from Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino, while the Orioles will depend on JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Matt Andriese to come out on top.
The Baltimore Orioles will enter the Oriole Park without Nick Ciuffo (hand), Heston Kjerstad and Michael Baumann (elbow), who are out due to “day-to-day” issues. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox won’t be getting any assistance from Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Chris Sale (elbow), Ryan Brasier and Zac Grotz as they are in the injury list, while Connor Seabold is reported doubtful.
Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Austin Hays, Jorge Lopez, Pedro Severino
Boston Red Sox: JD Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo, Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese, Ronaldo Hernandez, Rafael Devers
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Boston Red Sox will come out on top in this contest.
Making. It. Happen. 😤 pic.twitter.com/qXEAH4Co9y— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2021
Note: The above BAO vs BRS playing 11, BAO vs BRS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAO vs BRS live and BAO vs BRS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.