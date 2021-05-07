BAO Vs BRS Dream11: Orioles Vs Red Sox Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

The Baltimore Orioles (BAO) will go up against the Boston Red Sox (BRS) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, May 7 at 7:05 PM local time (Saturday, May 8 at 4:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is our BAO vs BRS Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAO vs BRS Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: BAO vs BRS game preview

The Boston Red Sox are currently leading the MLB American League standings. Austin Hays and team have played 32 games so far in the tournament, winning 19 and losing 13. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the basement (fifth) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 15-16.

Despite the difference in the win-loss record, the Boston Red Sox are set to get a tough competition from the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox will have high expectations from Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino, while the Orioles will depend on JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Matt Andriese to come out on top.

BAO vs BRS: Injury Report

The Baltimore Orioles will enter the Oriole Park without Nick Ciuffo (hand), Heston Kjerstad and Michael Baumann (elbow), who are out due to “day-to-day” issues. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox won’t be getting any assistance from Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Chris Sale (elbow), Ryan Brasier and Zac Grotz as they are in the injury list, while Connor Seabold is reported doubtful.

BAO vs BRS Probable Playing 9

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Austin Hays, Jorge Lopez, Pedro Severino

Boston Red Sox: JD Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo, Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese, Ronaldo Hernandez, Rafael Devers

BAO vs BRS Top Picks

Baltimore Orioles: Austin Hays, Trey Mancini, Pedro Severino

Boston Red Sox: JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Andriese

BAO vs BRS Dream11 team

Outfielders: JD Martinez, Jeisson Rosario, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts, Trey Mancini, Rio Ruiz

Pitcher: Matt Andriese

Catcher: Pedro Severino

MLB Dream11: BAO vs BRS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Boston Red Sox will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BAO vs BRS playing 11, BAO vs BRS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAO vs BRS live and BAO vs BRS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox/ Twitter