Baseline Ventures Wins Case Against VFI, Federation Asked To Pay Rs 4 Cr With Interest

Baseline Venture (India) Pvt Ltd has won their case against the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) after the federation "wrongfully" terminated the contract with Baseline. Sole arbitrator, Justice K. Kannan (Retd.) passed the judgement directing the Federation to pay Rs 4 Crore as compensation and Rs 5 lakhs in legal fees. Moreover, as per the ruling, the Federation is also required to pay an additional 12% interest from the date of commencement of arbitral proceedings till the date of payment, amounting to approximately an additional Rs 45 lakhs in interest payment as of November 23.

As per the judgement that was delivered after more than nine months of hearings and submissions by both parties, the counter-claim of Rs. 14.93 crores made by the Federation against Baseline Ventures was also dismissed.

"This judgement is a total vindication of the fact that the VFI had absolutely no grounds to terminate the contract after a successful season. It's important that they are held accountable not just to us, but to all the volleyball players and coaches who were the most impacted by their willful actions. This is a victory for fair play in Indian sport," Baseline Vice President Joy Bhattacharjya said in a statement.

"The landmark judgement was delivered by Justice Kannan after almost ten months of hearings and submissions by both parties. All the allegations by VFI against Baseline pertaining to the breach of contract have been dismissed & it has been categorically stated that the termination was not justified," the statement read.

READ | Australian Swashbuckling Opener David Warner Puts Country Ahead Of Big Bash League

READ | NBA Trade News: Baynes' $14.3m Deal With Raptors, Lakers Move McGee, Hand Gasol Deal

'No confidence on the Federation'

Baseline Ventures is now required to hand over the intellectual property of the Pro Volleyball League to the Federation. The co-founder and managing director of Baseline Ventures, Tuhin Mishra stated that his firm had the option of keeping the rights to conduct and market the league along with the damages. But Baseline decided to give up on the option of being associated with the league as it had no confidence on the Federation "considering its "blatant display of malafide intent". Baseline was of the opinion that more valuable money would be lost by all stakeholders including Baseline who were paying crores of money to be associated with the league, had they still continued with their association with the Federation and the league.

"When we started legal proceedings, we had the option of whether we wanted our rights to conduct and market the league reinstated apart from the damages which we were looking at. Given the capricious nature of VFI's actions over the past year, we had absolutely no confidence that this nature of event would not happen again, considering the blatant display of malafide intent on the federation's part and more valuable money would be lost by all stakeholders including Baseline who were paying crores of money to be associated with the league. So we voluntarily gave up the option of reinstatement of our rights even before the proceedings. We are happy to hand over the logo rights to VFI, we just want our damages to be paid before any commercial agreements are executed by VFI," Tuhin Mishra said.

READ | Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Meet Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur In Shimla

READ | Medvedev Tops Thiem For 1st ATP Finals Title As Season Ends