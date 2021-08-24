Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Writes Special Message For The Refugee Paralympic Team

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies not only sent his best wishes to the Refugee Paralympic team of the Tokyo Paralympics but insisted that they were 'role models' for the world. In a letter, Davies wrote that he can connect with the struggles of the Refugee Paralympic team, having been born in a refugee camp himself. The Bayern Munich star was born in Ghana to Liberian parents and has today, become one of the most in-demand footballers in the world.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies sends wishes to refugee team

Despite the staggering amount of success Alphonso Davies has achieved at such a young age, he has not forgotten his roots. His parents fled their native land Liberia during the Second Liberian Civil War and helped Davies become the promising talent that he is at Bayern Munich today. The 20-year old left-back has won three Bundesliga titles (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21). He has also won the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20, amongst several other trophies at the German club.

Having been born in a refugee camp himself, Alphonso Davies is now the ambassador for the United Nations refugee charity UNHCR. While speaking on how the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics will change the athletes' lives, the Bayern Munich star wrote on his Twitter handle:

In his letter, Alphonso Davies also sent a special message for the people of Afghanistan. The Bayern Munich star wrote, "We are here representing the people of the world who are refugees, so all of us have been working very hard to send a message of hope and make sure that this team shows that. I am sure these athletes are going to give all of what they have during these Games to really support all the refugees out there and make them feel hopeful and the same message goes to the people of Afghanistan." Lastly, Davies also wrote that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony as he was keen on watching the refugee Paralympic team.

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony date and time

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 are set to take place from August 24 to September 5. The opening ceremony will take place on August 24, 2021, beginning live at 4:30 PM IST. The ceremony will take place at the Olympic Stadium, the same place where the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony took place.

Image Credit: AP