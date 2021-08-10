BCCI Invites Application For Role Of NCA Cricket Head; All Eyes On Dravid's Next Role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head position, which former India international Rahul Dravid currently heads. The latest invitation for application states that the head of cricket at the NCA will get a two-year contract and will have to report directly to the BCCI Secretary. The head of cricket at the NCA will also have the responsibility to assist the men's and women's national selectors, the head coaches, and the captains. Only those who have played 25 Tests or more for India and have a coaching experience of five years at the international, India-A, or Under-19 level can apply for the NCA head of cricket position. The invitation states that all applications must be submitted to the BCCI on or before August 15.

The call for applicants could be a routine procedure, but it's also possible that the BCCI is considering giving Dravid bigger responsibilities, such as coaching the men's national team. Last month, Dravid was appointed the interim coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Dravid was given the responsibility in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the regular Indian Test squad for a bilateral series. Dravid was appointed the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he has been responsible for the overall development of players who come to the facility in Bangalore to train.

Dravid's tenure as India-A/U-19 coach

Rahul Dravid had served as the head coach of India U-19 in back-to-back editions of the World Cup in 2016 & 2018, respectively. India had a dream run in the 2016 edition that was played in Bangladesh as they marched to the finals. However, they went down to a spirited West Indies team in a high-voltage summit clash. Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan led the team.

Two years later, a new look Indian U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw steamrolled all the teams and enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament hosted in New Zealand. In the end, the Boys In Blue overcame Australia in a one-sided finale to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title.

Image Credit: RahulDravid/Insta/CircleOfCricket/Twitter