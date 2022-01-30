Beijing Olympics-bound Arif Khan Thanks Centre For Recognising Winter Sports

India's Alpine skier Arif Khan who become the first from the nation to earn a quota for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events is eager to represent the county and said that with his qualification more people are aware of the opportunities for mountain skiing in India.

“It has been my dream to introduce the sport to Indians. I am happy to have inspired the youth in my own way by becoming that one person from the mountains to represent this country in the Winter Olympics. Many people are more aware now that there is an opportunity for mountain skiing in India,” Arif Khan said at a press conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Khan went on to add that Gulmarg, his home town has the potential to become the next destination for winter sports if it improves on infrastructure. “We have mountains, snows as well as free ride Alpine Skiing in Gulmarg. In the next 4-5 years, if we get a few more slopes and infrastructure, we can become the next big destination for Winter Sports. We can utilise the Himalayas for sport and tourism purposes. This is just the beginning. It feels great to represent 1.3 billion people. My dream is always to inspire people, especially in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. I still try to improve myself. Right now, I am very proud to carry the Indian flag in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics this year,” Arif said.

The Union Sports Ministry recently approved an amount of Rs 17.46 lakh for Arif Khan as part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for training in Europe and procurement of equipment needed. Thanking the Government of India, Khan said “It was great to get the support of SAI as a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. It helped me buy the equipment, pay the bills of the coaches. The financial support felt really good. Everyone in my Skiing fraternity is happy that the Government is recognising the sport. The Govt has so many plans for the development and infrastructure upgradation for Winter sports. I would like to thank all the stakeholders who are helping this cause and has assisted in my training too.”

'Want to be in the top 30': Arif Khan

Arif Khan said that he has been working really hard and that he aims to be in the top 30 of the world during the Beijing Olympics.

“I have been training for the last two years very seriously. I want to be in top 30 in the world in the Winter Olympics. Even a slight mistake while going down the hill can make or break you in the competition. But I personally feel in the last one year, my training has been very good and I have improved a lot.”

(Image: SAI)