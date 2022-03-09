Beijing Paralympics: Ukraine Overcomes 'war At Home' To Rank Second In Medal Tally

Though the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 14 on Wednesday, the full-scale invasion by Moscow continues as the Russian forces show signs of relenting in their pursuit to conquer Kyiv. Russia's unprovoked invasion commenced two weeks ago when President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' against neighbouring Ukraine.

Ever since then, there has been massive destruction witnessed along the streets of major Ukrainian cities, with several civilians losing their lives in the crossfire. Amidst the ongoing crisis, Ukrainians have performed exceptionally well at the Beijing Paralympics as they currently rank third when it comes to the medal tally.

Ukraine ranks third in medal tally at Beijing Paralympics

Despite the agony the Ukrainian athletes may be facing with their country currently at war with neighbours Russia, they have managed to win 19 medals, including six golds at the ongoing Beijing Paralympics. The Winter Paralympics witnessed emotional scenes on day four in Beijing as Ukrainian athletes completed two podium sweeps, with one of them revealing that his house had been destroyed on Monday as a result of the Russian invasion.

Iryna Bui won the women's standing 10 km race by finishing almost 13 seconds ahead of her countrywoman Oleksandra Kononova, who won the silver medal. Meanwhile, Liudmyla Liashenko won the bronze. As for the men's middle distance vision-impaired biathlon, Vitaliy Lukyanenko won by almost 45 seconds, with Ukrainian para-athletes finishing in the top five places in the race. Anatoli Kovalevskyi and Dmytro Suiarko won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Overall, Ukraine currently ranks third in the medal tally with 19 medals. Six of them have been gold, with Oksana Shyshkova winning two of them. After winning the women's sprint and the women's long-distance event, she nearly added a third in the middle-distance vision impaired category biathlon.

Women's Sprint Vision Impaired Final!



Carina Edlinger 🇦🇹

Leonie Maria Walter 🇩🇪

Linn Kaznmaier 🇩🇪

Oksana Shyshkova 🇺🇦#Beijing2022 #WinterParalympics #ParaNordic — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 9, 2022

However, with two misses in the shooting, she finished 3.7 seconds behind Germany's Leonie Maria Walter, who clinched the gold medal in addition to her previous two bronze medals. Meanwhile, host country China currently leads the Beijing Paralympics medal tally with 31 medals that include a staggering 10 golds, nine silver and 12 bronze medals.