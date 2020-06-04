Belal Muhammad Vows To Send Looters Of His Father's Shop To The Hospital Amid Riots

UFC contender Belal Muhammad recently shook his fans and the rest of Twitter after he took to Twitter to talk about how protestors have vandalised his father’s shop and his cousin’s store in Chicago this week. While George Floyd protests have erupted in all the states in the country, there have been several instances of vandalism as some protestors have broken into shops and indulged in looting. Belal Muhammad was among the athletes who raised their voice in support of the George Floyd protests, but after looking at the current scenario, Belal Muhammad vowed he would send looters straight to the hospital after his father's store was vandalised during the protests.

Also Read | UFC news: Conor McGregor Displays Ripped Physique On Instagram As He Searches For A New Opponent

George Floyd death: Belal Muhammad vows to send looters to the hospital

Seeing my dads store, familys and friends small businesses being looted and destroyed is disgusting man I promise if I see you looting your goin to the hospital — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 1, 2020

Following the unfortunate reports of the George Floyd death, numerous athletes have devoted themselves to raising concerns about inequality and racism. However, while protesters have taken to the streets in large numbers in nearly all the states, there have been numerous reports of looting and vandalism during the course of the protests. UFC fighter Belal Muhammad appeared to have had enough of after his father’s shop was looted this week. Muhammad took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures of the vandalism on show.

My cousins business just vandalized and robbed this isn’t a protest this is smash and grab pic.twitter.com/GbOOuvtY9j — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 31, 2020

Belal Muhammad further revealed that his cousin’s shop in Chicago also suffered a similar fate. In both the pictures, the shops can be seen in a ravaged condition due to the protests and Belal Muhammad vowed that he would send the looters to the hospital, once he finds them. There are still no reports about police interrogation into the incident, but several fans have urged the government to take strict action against the vandals.

Also Read | George Floyd death: Jon Jones Says 'blood Choke' Used On George Floyd Was Worse Than Torture

UFC news: Who is Bellal Muhammad?

‘Remember the Name’ Belal Muhammad is a welterweight contender in the UFC and boasts an MMA record of 16 wins and 3 losses. In UFC, Belal Muhammad is 10 fights old, in which he has won seven of the bouts, losing three against Alan Jouban, Vicente Luque, and Geoff Neal. Bela Muhammad is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Also Read | George Floyd death: Jon Jones Confronts Vandals, Takes Away Their Spray Cans During Riots In Albuquerque

Also Read | George Floyd protests: Conor McGregor Stands Against Racial Discrimination With Heartfelt IG Post; Watch Video

Image courtesy: UFC