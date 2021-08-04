Belarus Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya To Head To Warsaw After Vienna Stopover: Austria

Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew out of Japan on August 4, Wednesday. She was scheduled to stop in Vienna en route to Poland after saying she feared for her life if she had to return home. Since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, the 24-year-old sprinter has been at the centre of a diplomatic controversy in the middle of the Olympic Games, claiming her team from Belarus was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticised her coaches.

Tsimanouskaya is not scheduled to talk to the press

According to The Moscow Times, on Wednesday, the athlete made a last-minute decision to fly to Poland, where she had been awarded a humanitarian visa. An Austrian foreign ministry spokesman said that she is scheduled to go to Warsaw this evening. Tsimanouskaya flew to Vienna on Austrian Airlines, where she was due to arrive at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT). Tsimanouskaya is not scheduled to make a press conference during her stay in Vienna at this time, according to a representative for the foreign ministry.

Tsimanouskaya entered the Tokyo airport wearing a yellow facemask and a bun with the pink ends of her hair visible. She waved as she passed the corner towards her plane, refusing to talk to the reporters gathering at her gate, The Moscow Times reported. She had sought refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo for the last two nights after requesting international assistance, and campaigners have stated that she intends to travel to Warsaw. Following disputed elections that brought Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on the opposition.

2,000 Belarusian signed an open letter to release political prisoners

Over 2,000 Belarusian athletes signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners. However, she ran into difficulty in Tokyo after criticising her trainers for entering her in a race without informing her.

Kryscina Tsimanouskaya a Belarusian athlet is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. She has received a humanitarian Visa. Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. 🇵🇱 always stands for Solidarity. — Marcin Przydacz (@marcin_przydacz) August 2, 2021

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the "courageous" Tsimanouskaya, who is now safe. He wrote on Facebook, "I assured her that she can count on the support and solidarity of Poland. In the coming days, she will fly to Warsaw, where she will be able to thrive without obstacles and, if she so chooses, will receive further assistance."

