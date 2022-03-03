Belarus' Tennis Ace Victoria Azarenka Reacts To 'violent Separation' Amid Ukraine Crisis'

Former World No 1 and Belarus Tennis player Victoria Azarenka took to social media to express their thoughts over the ongoing Russia Ukraine war which has left the world devastated. Belarus athletes are also facing a ban from various sporting organisations due to their country's involvement in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Victoria Azarenka is a decorated player in her country having won a gold medal in mixed doubles and a bronze medal in singles while representing Belarus at the 2012 Olympics.

Victoria Azarenka shares thoughts on Russia Ukraine war

Taking to Twitter Victoria Azarenka in her post wrote, "I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine,". The post further said, "It is heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people friendly and supportive of each other. It's hard to witness the violent separation currently taking place."

Russia Ukraine war: ATP, WTA Kremlin Cup tennis tournament

The ATP and WTA have issued a joint statement stating that the 2022 Kremlin Cup has been suspended due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The Kremlin Cup was Russia's first international pro tennis tournament with this year's event set to take place in Moscow in October. The statement said that The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return," it said.

ITF in its joint statement with all the international governing bodies of the sport has said that a deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week. The statement further said that the safety of the tennis community is the most immediate collective priority. The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.