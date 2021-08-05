Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Tsimanouskaya Who Feared Return To Homeland Reaches Poland

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who refused to return home early after criticising her head coach and teammates publically for entering her into the 4x400m relay without her consent, touched down in Poland after leaving the sports village in Tokyo. A Polish diplomat confirmed that the athlete flew into Warsaw on Wednesday night on a humanitarian visa after leaving the Tokyo Olympics. The official said that Tsimanouskaya had arrived in the Polish capital after flying in from Tokyo via Vienna. The alternate route was arranged to confuse those who would endanger her safety.

Top Belarusian dissident snapped with Tsimanouskaya at Warsaw airport

According to a report by AP, a Poland-bound flight that took off from Vienna was asked to divert its route from the international airport to a separate airport building in Warsaw used by government officials. Police vans were seen all over the airport. After her arrival at the government-officials designated airport, the athlete was seen with Pavel Latushko, a top Belarusian dissident in Poland. Later, the Belarusian dissident took to the microblogging site where he confirmed her landing at Poland airport via Vienna.

Latushko said that the route was taken in view of her safety. In the next tweet, he extended his support to the Olympic athlete and wished her good luck for her future endeavours. "Unfortunately, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya did not have the opportunity to go out to those waiting for her at the airport after arriving in Warsaw. This is solely due to the security measures that the host country determines. We hope for your understanding. We are glad that Krystsina Tsimanouskaya managed to get to Warsaw safely! We hope that the agony of the regime will soon end, and Krystsina will be able to return to conquering new sports peaks in the New Belarus!" said the Belarusian dissident.

Why Belarus Olympic runner feared going home lands in Poland

The dramatic episode began after the runner said that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced before in this particular event. Subsequently, she was then barred from competing in the 200 meters. The athlete took to Instagram and accused the head coach of forcing her to compete in the 4x400 relay race. In the video, she accused team officials of hustling her to the Tokyo airport but she refused to board a plane home and was protected by Japanese security. In an interview with the Associated Press, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya expressed concern for her parents, who remain in Belarus. Her husband, Arseni Zdanevich, left for Ukraine shortly after the drama began.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)