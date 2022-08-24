Belgian GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

Following a long summer break, the Formula One World Championships is all set to make a return with the 14th round of the Formula 1 2022 season. The motor racing action is set to resume with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The first half of the 2022 season concluded with the Hungarian GP on July 31, with both the championships titled in favour of the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

A look at the F1 2022 Drivers Championship standings ahead of the Belgian GP

With eight wins and a total of 10 podium finishes so far, 24-year-old Verstappen leads the 2022 Drivers Championship standings with 258 points to his credit. Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc is 80 points behind the championship leader with three wins and five podium finishes. However, Leclerc is closely followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who has 173 points to his credit with a total of six podium finishes, which includes a race win at Monaco.

Red Bull leads the F1 2022 Constructors standings with a 97-point advantage

Meanwhile, before the second half of the F1 2022 season begins, Red Bull leads the 2022 Constructors Championship standings with 431 points, six race wins, alongside a total of 16 podiums. Ferrari sits second in the table with 334 points and is closely followed by Mercedes who have earned 304 points so far with the help of 11 podium finishes. It is pertinent to mention that Ferrari have appeared the faster team this year, but their pursuit for a championship win has been affected by a series of reliability issues, paired with driver errors leading to DNFs.

Having said that, Ferrari will now look to make a sensational comeback in the second half of the 2022 season and become a championship contender. On the other hand, Red Bull will be looking to continue their winning momentum, eyeing a chance to win both the drivers and constructors titles this year. Meanwhile, heading into the Belgian GP, Mercedes will be looking to continue the growth that they displayed towards the latter part of the first half of the Formula 1 2022 season.

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Full Schedule

Practice 1- 17:30 PM IST to 18:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday

Practice 2- 20:30 PM IST to 21:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday

Practice 3- 16:30 PM IST to 17:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday

Qualifying- 19:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday

Main Race- 18:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST on August 28, Sunday

How to watch the live telecast & streaming of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix in India?

F1 fans in India, who are eager to watch the 2022 Belgian GP, can tune in to the Star Sports Network to enjoy the live broadcast. Fans can also tune in to the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK?

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2022 will be telecasted and streamed live on Sky Sports and C4 in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix in the US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live.