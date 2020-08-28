Belgian GP Schedule, Date, Time And Live Stream Details For Spa Circuit

Following a whizz around Austria (twice), Hungary, a couple of spins around the Silverstone Circuit and a trip to Spain, the F1 calendar will take teams across to Belgium next. The Belgian GP will be the seventh race of the 2020 Formula 1 season and will take place over 44 laps at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, August 30. Here's a look at the Belgian GP schedule and live stream details.

Belgian GP schedule: Belgian GP qualifying races and preview

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be licking his lips at the prospect of winning yet another Grand Prix following his success in Spain. The Mercedes driver has been in sensational form so far, having won four of the six races this year. Apart from Hamilton, only Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas have secured wins at the Silverstone Circuit and Austrian GP respectively. Here's a look at the Belgian GP schedule with drivers having three practice rounds at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from August 28 onwards.

Belgian GP Practice 1 - Friday, August 28, 11:00 am - 12: 30 pm, (2:30 pm IST - 4:00 pm IST)

Belgian GP Practice 2 - Friday August 28, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm, (6:30 pm IST - 8:00 pm IST)

Belgian GP Practice 3 - Saturday, August 29, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, (3:30 pm IST - 4:30 pm IST)

First practice is complete 🏁



Here's the top 10...

Bottas

Hamilton

Vertstappen

Perez 📸

Stroll

Albon

Ocon

Sainz

Ricciardo

Norris#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SiHMjHz6Qw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2020

Following the three practice rounds, the Belgian GP qualifying will take place later on August 29 with the Belgian GP main race on August 30.

Belgian GP qualifying - Saturday, August 29, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm (6:30 pm IST - 7:30 pm IST)

Belgian GP main race - Sunday, August 30, 3:10 pm - 5:10 pm (6:40 pm IST - 8:40 pm IST)

Belgian GP live stream details: How to watch Belgian GP live in India

Fans in the UK can watch the Belgian GP on Sky Sports. In India, the Star Sports network has the broadcast rights for the 2020 F1 season and all races for the Belgian GP will broadcast on Star Sports Select 2/HD. In the US, the Belgian GP will be broadcast on ESPN.

