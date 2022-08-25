Belgian GP: What Is F1 Weather Forecast? What May Happen If Rain Plays Spoilsport Again?

Following a 25-day long summer break, Formula One is all set to resume the 2022 season with the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend. With the new regulations in play, the first half of the F1 2022 season witnessed many exciting moments for motorsports fans around the globe. While Red Bull emerged as the clear leader in the first half, Ferrari went into the summer break looking to fix their reliability and strategic issues ahead of the second half.

It is pertinent to mention that several races this year have been already affected by rain, which has led teams like Alpine to compete with the front markers on many occasions. The F1 2021 Belgian Grand Prix was heavily affected by rain at the iconic circuit, which saw Lando Norris crashing heavily on his McLaren, while George Russell qualified at P2 on his Williams car. On Sunday, the race was called off after only a few laps under the safety car, while half-points were awarded to the drivers.

If rain plays spoil sports during the upcoming Belgian GP 2022, fans can expect to witness similar surprises in the grid. Having said that, here’s a look at the weather forecast for the F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, as per accuweather.com.

Weather forecast for Friday, August 26 – FP1 and FP2

The minimum temperature on Friday is expected to be 22°C /71.6°F with 40% chance of rain during Free Practice 1 and 2 on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to be at 13°C/ 55.4°F.

Weather forecast for Saturday, August 27– FP3 and Qualifying

During the Free Practice 3 and Qualifying session on Saturday, there is 43% chance of rain, with a maximum expected temperature of 20°C/68°F. The minimum temperature is expected to be 11°C/51.8°F.

Weather forecast for Sunday, August 28- Belgian GP 2022 Main Race

During the main race on Sunday, the temperature is expected to rise upto 21°C | 69.8°F, with a minimum expected temperature of 10°C | 50°F. There is only 4% chance of rain on August 28.

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Full Schedule

Practice 1- 17:30 PM IST to 18:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday

Practice 2- 20:30 PM IST to 21:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday

Practice 3- 16:30 PM IST to 17:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday

Qualifying- 19:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday

Main Race- 18:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST on August 28, Sunday