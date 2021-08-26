Belgian Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Race Preview, How To Watch And Live Stream Details

Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Belgian Grand Prix 2021 weekend leading the Drivers' Championship by eight points, thanks to unfortunate incidents taking place with title rival Max Verstappen. At the British Grand Prix, Hamilton and Verstappen controversially crashed, thereby ending the Dutchman's race. In the following weekend in Hungary, Verstappen finished in ninth place following a collision with Valtteri Bottas on the opening lap.

Hamilton went on to win in Silverstone and finished second at the Hungaroring. Fans hope that another nail-biting race takes place between the two title rivals this weekend at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at the Belgian GP schedule and details of how to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2021 live in India.

Belgian GP schedule

Friday, August 27

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, August 28

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 29

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Belgian GP live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the race on the social media handles of F1.

Belgian Grand Prix track information

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which is one of the oldest tracks on the F1 calendar. The first Grand Prix took place in 1950, making it just one of the seven tracks to be part of F1's maiden championship. The triangle-shaped track has a length of 7.004 km, making it the longest track on the current calendar. Meanwhile, the total number of laps around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is 44, with a total race distance of 308.052 km. The Belgian Grand Prix track record is held by Valtteri Bottas, who clocked in a 1:46.286 in 2018.