Belgian Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK; Check Timings Here

Following a month-long summer break, the Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc F1 title battle is set to resume this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash between two of the rising stars in the sport, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK and the US and the Belgian GP live streaming details.

What time will Belgian Grand Prix begin?

The Belgian Grand Prix will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 28, from the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

How to watch F1 live in India

Fans wanting to watch the Belgian Grand Prix main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Belgian GP live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The main race will begin live at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 28.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix live in US

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2022 main race live, which will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 28.

Belgian GP starting grid after grid penalties

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) George Russell (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Williams) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Here's how they line up on Sunday 👀#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uZiimF7HYh — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2022

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo Racing) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Image: AP