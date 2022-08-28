Belgian Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK; Check Timings Here

Quick links:
Image: AP
Following a month-long summer break, the Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc F1 title battle is set to resume this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash between two of the rising stars in the sport, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK and the US and the Belgian GP live streaming details.
The Belgian Grand Prix will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 28, from the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Fans wanting to watch the Belgian Grand Prix main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.
As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The main race will begin live at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 28.
F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2022 main race live, which will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 28.
