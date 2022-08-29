Belgian Grand Prix: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Escape Penalty Over Fernando Alonso F1 Crash?

Lewis Hamilton did not enjoy a great weekend in Belgium after crashing out of the race following a collision with Fernando Alonso's car. The Mercedes driver's car was thrown into the air before he was forced to retire from the Belgian GP race. The early retirement during Belgian GP has also dampened his chance of staying in title contention.

F1 2022: Why was Lewis Hamilton not punished for the crash?

Alonso and Hamilton started the Belgian Grand Prix race at P3 and P4. Both the drivers were battling to see who gets the second spot at the beginning of the race. Going into the Les Combes chicane, Hamilton tried to pass Alonso around the outside however following the collision between both the cars the rear wheels of Hamilton’s car went in the air before smashing back on the tarmac. According to a report by race.com, the FIA stewards had investigated the clash during the Belgian Grand Prix and were of the view that Alonso is not to be blamed for the crash. However, no sanction was given to Lewis Hamilton as well. As per the report:

The stewards reviewed the video evidence and determined that Alonso was on the inside at Turn 5. Hamilton’s front wheels were ahead of Alonso’s at the entry to the corner. Alonso moved his car off the line to the inside with both right-side tyres fully on the kerb and even somewhat inside the kerb. At no point did Alonso appear to lose control or understeer. Hamilton turned in towards the apex of the corner with Alonso still alongside, and the collision occurred. The stewards considered that this was a first-lap incident with a lot of movement relative to the other cars in the first few corners, and thus take no further action.

Belgian GP: Fernando Alonso responds to Lewis Hamilton's apology

The collision saw Fernando Alonso getting furious on the radio and calling Lewis Hamilton an idiot. He said," What an idiot, closing the door from the outside. I mean, we had a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.” The Mercedes driver apologised for his mistake and said, “Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space today. Just so sorry to the team. It doesn’t really matter what he said. I don’t care. Like I said, it was my fault, I couldn’t see him.”

However Fernando Alonso while reflecting on the incident said," I mean, I was surprised, and for sure he now saw the incident and he takes the responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him. It was a Lap 1 incident, nothing really to say there. The stewards they didn’t say anything because these things happen, especially in that corner. It happened in the past, I remember also with Lewis and [former Mercedes team-mate Nico] Rosberg [in 2014]. It’s a tricky corner."

He added," I was frustrated in that moment for sure; every time we start in the first row, second row or we are fighting top two, top three, there is something going on. And yeah, I was frustrated but luckily my car was very strong, and nothing happened, I could continue. Lewis did not have that luck and had to retire the car.”