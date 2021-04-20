Ben Askren Publicly SLAMMED By Daniel Cormier For 'Smiling' After Jake Paul Knockout

The reaction of Ben Askren following his devastating loss to YouTuber Jake Paul has sparked conspiracy theories, with some even claiming that the bout was fixed. Askren, who made his professional boxing debut on Saturday night, was stopped in the first round as Paul caught him with a big right hand, grounding him on the canvas. Despite suffering a heavy fall, Askren managed to get back to his feet, but the referee called the fight off, claiming that the fighter was in no condition to continue.

Jake Paul next fight: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren was fixed?

It was a highlight-reel finish for Paul, who took his undefeated pro-boxing streak to 3-0, with wins over fellow YouTuber AnEson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson previously. And while the Ben Askren knockout looked real, many claim that the bout was fixed as the former UFC star was not at all bothered with his humiliating loss. Instead, he was seen smiling as he walked to his locker room alongside his family and teammates.

Daniel Cormier on Ben Askren’s loss

Apart from many fans who slammed Askren for smiling after getting knocked out, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier also took notice of the same as he accused the former Bellator champion of playing the public. According to many, Askren's base pay for the Jake Paul fight was $500,000, with more expected to come depending on the PPV revenue, bonuses and other criteria. Few Twitter users even claim that Askren might have made around $5 million, after taking into account the money he would have received from Paul’s team for losing the bout.

Wait a minute, did Askren get us all? Like this is some magician stuff he wasn’t laughing on his way to the back was he? Cmon Ben lol @Benaskren https://t.co/Kb3jMkB0nR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

UFC news: Ben Askren on his KO loss

At the post-fight conference, Askren claimed that the loss to Jake Paul did not affect him, adding he was fighting for fun. "I wasn't nervous at all, because at the end of the day, my life didn't change, one war or other. In MMA, I was always pursuing or defending a world title really, and today, I was doing a fun boxing match," Askren said.

UFC news: Jake Paul next fight

While Ben Askren announced that he will go back to being retired, Jake Paul is looking for another lucrative fight. According to reports, Paul again has his eyes set on megastar Conor McGregor, who he has shown interest in fighting numerous times in the past. Not just that, the YouTuber believes that the win over Askren has taken him a step closer to the McGregor bout. However, the possibility of Paul vs McGregor happening in the near future is very slim as the Notorious One is currently training for his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, set for UFC 264 on July 10.

Jake Paul net worth and girlfriend

The Bizaardvark.actor Jake Paul has a subscriber base of 19.8 million on YouTube alone. The YouTuber is significantly active on social media and enjoys a huge fandom. Also popularly known as the leader of 'Team 10', the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be a whopping $19 million.

His net worth comprises his paychecks from working with Disney, selling his merchandise by majorly advertising them in his songs, brand promotions, and running a digital talent-management agency. Paul also made it to Forbes' Top 10 highest-paid YouTubers in 2017, wherein the Mono actor ranked seventh. However, his younger brother Logan Paul, who enjoys the same amount of popularity ranked fourth in that list by Forbes.

The Jake Paul girlfriend is rumoured to be Julia Rose currently, who is also known as the 'World Series Flasher'.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Triller/ Twitter