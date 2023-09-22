Ben Donaldson at 10 for Australia’s must-win Rugby World Cup match against Wales

Ben Donaldson and Tate McDermott will start as Australia’s halves for the first time in the must-win Rugby World Cup match against Wales on Sunday. The Wallabies made three changes and two positional moves on Friday following the 22-15 loss to Fiji last Sunday in Saint-Etienne.

Donaldson was switched from fullback to flyhalf in place of Carter Gordon, the team’s only specialist 10. Gordon was yanked in the 50th minute against Fiji and Donaldson took over to finish off the Pool C match. Donaldson’s only previous test start at flyhalf was against Wales last November, which was his starting debut.

Gordon was in the reserves after starting the Wallabies’ last five tests. McDermott missed the Fiji match due to a head injury and was back at scrumhalf, bumping Nic White to the reserves. Andrew Kellaway was at fullback for his Rugby World Cup debut and Rob Leota promoted from the bench into the back row while Fraser McReight went to the bench.

Tighthead prop James Slipper will equal George Gregan as Australia’s most capped Rugby World Cup player in his 20th match. The Wallabies have to beat Wales to stay in contention for the quarterfinals. They have never missed the quarters.

