Ben Roethlisberger's Faith Helped Him Get Past Alcohol And Adult Film Addiction

Pittsburgh Steelers' veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently revealed how faith helped him get over his alcohol and adult film addiction. There have been many Ben Roethlisberger sexual assault cases registered due to the Ben Roethlisberger addiction, and the quarterback acknowledged that he has fought his off-the-field vices over the years. In a spirited conference, the Steelers star said that religion helped him fight his addiction to alcohol and adult films.

Ben Roethlisberger sexual assault: Ben Roethlisberger religion and fight against Ben Roethlisberger addiction

According to an ESPN report, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger opened up on struggling with off-field issues in a virtual conference for Christian men. Speaking to Tunch Ilkin, a former Steelers player and one of the event's hosts, the 38-year-old added that getting rid of the Ben Roethlisberger addiction was not easy and that people don't realise athletes are humans. Speaking on the Ben Roethlisberger addiction, he revealed that he, like everybody else, had sinned and was fixated on adult films and alcohol.

The NFL veteran added that the Ben Roethlisberger addiction did not make him the best father, husband or Christian he could be. He added that religion played a huge role in his journey of battling his addictions. The Steelers quarterback added that one has to dedicate themselves to faith and believe they can get out through the grace of God.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has admitted to being addicted to alcohol and pornography in the past at a Christian conference this week, according to @AdamSchefter. — Chasing NFL (@ChasingNFL) June 24, 2020

Ben Roethlisberger adult films: Ben Roethlisberger sexual assault cases

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been accused of sexual misconduct twice, which led to the NFL suspending him for four games. The first instance of the Ben Roethlisberger sexual assault case was when Andrea McNulty accused the quarterback of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in 2008 when the Steelers star was in Lake Tahoe for a celebrity golf tournament. The Andrea McNulty case was settled in court in December 2011, after The Lake Tahoe suit sought at least $440,000 in damages from the quarterback and also sought $50,000 in damages from Harrah's Lake Tahoe officials, alleging that they went to great lengths to cover up the incident.

The second of the Ben Roethlisberger sexual assault cases emerged in 2010, when a then-20-year-old student at nearby Georgia College & State University, claimed the NFL veteran had assaulted her inside the women's restroom of the Capital City nightclub. While the media attention garnered by the case was staggering, the victim did not recant her accusation, but her lawyer expressed she no longer wanted to pursue criminal charges. The NFL handed Roethlisberger a six-game ban for personal misconduct, which was later reduced to three by commissioner Roger Goodell.

(Image Credit: nfl.com)