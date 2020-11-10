Ben Roethlisberger Injury Update: QB Gives Knee Update After Win Over Dallas

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers powered their way to a win against the Dallas Cowboys, the roaring victory came at a cost with star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger picking up an injury during the game. The Steelers recorded an impressive 24-19 victory over the Cowboys but fans were in for a scare after Ben Roethlisberger went back to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. While the 38-year-old made a return in the game, the QB himself provided an update on his injury.

Ben Roethlisberger knee injury mars win over Dallas

The Ben Roethlisberger knee injury occurred during the first half of the Steelers vs Cowboys game when the quarterback departed for the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger stepped up in a collapsing pocket to deliver a pass, following which he got sandwiched between Cowboys defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Demarcus Lawrence. As the Cowboys defenders tumbled to the ground, Roethlisberger’s left knee appeared to bend in awkward fashion.

Tough pinball shot for Ben Roethlisberger between Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence... pic.twitter.com/zTKUpDxh1b — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 8, 2020

The veteran quarterback appeared to be in discomfort straight away, as he was seen hobbling towards the huddle. Although Roethlisberger used the timeout to recover and throw a 17-yard-pass to James Washington, the 38-year-old was later seen limping back to the locker room. Roethlisberger was subsequently replaced by Mason Rudolph in the Steelers vs Cowboys game.

Coach and QB give Ben Roethlisberger injury update

Despite the injury scare, he made a return in the third quarter and has now given an update on the extent of his injury. Asked about his knee, Ben Roethlisberger suggested that he’ll be fine, as he thanked the press for asking. A similar statement was made by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said that he had no health issues to report after the game. Speaking about Ben Roethlisberger’s exit before the first half, Mike Tomlin explained that the team wanted to get a look at the injury and take advantage of half-time.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained injuries to both knees on Sunday, but after tests today, there is cautious optimism that he’ll be healthy enough to play vs the #Bengals. While both knees got trapped, his feet not being stuck in the turf saved him from major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

When will Ben Roethlisberger return?

Discussing the Ben Roethlisberger knee injury, NFL Network reports that the quarterback had sustained injuries to both of his knees on Sunday. However, after a round of tests conducted on Monday, there is cautious optimism that the QB will be able to feature against the Cincinnati Bengals later this week. Ian Rapoport, providing a Ben Roethlisberger injury update, tweeted that despite both knees getting trapped, the fact that his feet did not get stuck in the turf prevented a major injury.

Image Credits: AP