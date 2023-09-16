Berríos Goes 7 Innings, Guerrero Hits 3-run HR As Blue Jays Halt Slump, Beat Red Sox 3-0

José Berríos and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Berríos (11-10) allowed all five hits and struck out eight over seven sharp innings as the Blue Jays bounced back after being swept in a four-game series against AL wild-card rival Texas. Toronto came in 1 1/2 games behind Seattle for the third wild-card spot.

Jordan Hicks worked the eighth and Jordan Romano finished Toronto’s 14th shutout, earning his 35th save in 38 chances. Berríos has won back-to-back decisions after losing his previous three. He was coming off a win against Boston in his last start, his first time beating the Red Sox in seven career opportunities. None of the three Blue Jays pitchers allowed a walk. Toronto has won six of its past nine meetings against AL East opponents. Justin Turner had two hits for the Red Sox, but Boston lost its fourth straight against Toronto after winning the first seven meetings this season. Guerrero homered for the second straight game when he went deep on the first pitch he saw from Boston right-hander Brayan Bello in the third. Guerrero’s two-out drive was his team-leading 23rd.

Bello (12-9) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out a career-high 10, fanning the final three batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Triston Casas was scratched from the lineup because of a sore right shoulder.

BERRÍOS VS BOSTON

Berríos is 3-6 all-time against the Red Sox. Two of the wins have come this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Red Sox: Boston optioned LHP Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester and recalled RHP Chris Murphy from Triple-A.

Blue Jays: Toronto optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled RHP Nate Pearson from the Bisons.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Saturday against Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88).