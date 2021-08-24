'Best Of Luck India': PM Extends Wishes To Indian Contingent At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

At the onset of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games which is to be held from August 24 to September 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishea all the contingent and hopes the Indian Paralympians give their best to inspire the world at large. The opening ceremony of the 16th edition of the mega-sport tournament took place on Tuesday wherein a range of athletes from across the world with special abilities or disabilities take part in tournaments.

As the Indian contingent unfurled India's national flag at the opening ceremony, PM Modi shared a video clip of himself cheering for the team at the prestigious sports event. Javelin thrower Tek Chand led Team India's Paralympics contingent at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. Six officials and five athletes were seen at the National Stadium representing India at the ceremony, with 'Kar De Kamal Tu' played as the theme song to encourage and boost the spirits of the Indian Para-athletes.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Best of luck India! I am sure our Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others."

I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

As the world's eyes are once again on Tokyo, 4,537 athletes representing 163 nations are registered to participate in 540 events in 22 sports, inclusive of the newly added- Badminton and Taekwondo. The cycling events have split into road and track disciplines in the 2020 edition. There is the most popular track and field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis, inter alia.

Marking the second Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo city since the 1964 games, the Paralympians were scheduled to take place between August 25 and 6 September 2020, but the event was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out schedule of Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

Eurosport India awarded telecasting rights for Paralympics

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the official telecasting rights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 to Eurosport India, which will provide live coverage.

Since the focus will be on Indians in action, Eurosport India's coverage will begin on August 27, the day when the men's and women's archery events will take place at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be the first time Eurosport will broadcast a global multi-sport event in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the Eurosport feed live on the Discovery+ app.