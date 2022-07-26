'Best Olympiad Playing Hall Ever': Spanish Chess GM Praises Arrangements In Chennai

Spanish chess grandmaster Francisco Vallejo Pons has hailed the arrangements made in Chennai for the 44th Olympiad. He believes that the hall that will be used for the competition is the best he has seen. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held between Thursday, July 28 and Wednesday, August 10.

Pons posted an image of the hall to express his comments, and the tweet was also re-shared by the International Chess Federation.

44th Chess Olympiad details

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time and the tournament will be held in Mamallapuram. Players from over 180 countries will be participating in the Olympiad with three Indian teams each in the Open and women's sections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28 in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while the matches will begin from July 29 and go on till August 10.

Chennai hosts trial tournament ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad

Chess fever is well and truly on in Chennai with just two days to go for the 44th Olympiad. As the countdown for the chess extravaganza continues, a curtain raiser rapid rating tournament was held on Sunday to assess the preparedness for the tournament.

Also, a few thousand people took part in an Olympiad special run organised in the city on July 24 ahead of the prestigious tournament. State Ministers including Ma Subramanian, T M Anbarasan and P K Sekar Babu among others were present at the event. As many as 1,414 players took part in the test tournament held in various age categories. The curtain raiser tournament was conducted in the same hall that will host the 44th Chess Olympiad.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Dr Sanjay Kapoor is pleased with the preparations as he said, "We appear to be hitting the record books with a regularity, which is far more than what we expected. Our hard work is reaping dividends. 187 countries have registered (for the tournament), the highest ever in the history of the Olympiad."

With India having won the rights to host the historic record-breaking Olympiad, they will hope that they leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the mega event is a grand success.

(With inputs from PTI)