BFK Vs GOM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Handball League Live

The upcoming match between BGUFK Minsk (BFK) and Gomel (GOM) in the ongoing Belarus Division 1 Handball League 2019-2020 will be played on Saturday, April 25. The BFK vs GOM live match will be played at the Sport Complex Olympiets in Belarus. Their match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST. Here is our BFK vs GOM Dream11 team and BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction.

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The ongoing Belarus Division 1 Handball League 2019-2020 commenced on August 31, 2019 and will run through May 15 next month. Six teams are participating in the competition and 90 matches will be played throughout the league. BGUFK Minsk are currently placed fourth on the points table with seven wins, one draw and 17 defeats out of their 25 matches. Meanwhile, GOM are currently positioned at the bottom of the table with just five wins and 21 defeats from their 26 matches so far.

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction: BFK vs GOM Dream11 top picks from squads

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction: BFK Squad

Aliaksandr Sotnik, Andrei Pushkin, Pavel Nemkou, Uladzislau Sukalo, Stanislau Urcha, Mikita Muzychenka, Ulazislau Kozel, Kiryll Samoila, Mikita Chyzhyk, Stanislau Sharbelnikau, Artsem Rabushka, Aliaksei Gaiduk, Yahor Bialiauski, Arseni Kapaeu, Yauhen Nikanovich, Stsnislau Sadouski, Aleh Kiykau, Uladzisolau Gaidel, Danil Kirichenka, Yahor Kavaleuski

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction: GOM Squad

Ivan Telepnev, Siarhei Zhurau, Eugeni Kravchenko, Uladzimr Korsak, Pavel Yaroshuk, Sergey Orlovski, Vadzim Asipkou, Vitaly Zinchanka, Aliaksandr Khilko, Dmitry Begun, Maksin Krasovski, Ihar Kazhedub, Andrei Klimavets, Dzmitry Smolikau, Aziaksei Karlouski, Eduard Yarosh, Stanislau Shafalovich

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction: BFK vs GOM Dream11 team

Here is the BFK vs GOM Dream11 team that could fetch maximum points:

Goalkeeper – Uladzimr Korsak

Defenders – Siarhei Zhurau, Mikita Chyzhyk, Kiryll Samoila, Sergey Orlovski

Forwards – Eugeni Kravchenko (c), Danil Kirichenka (vc)

BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction

BGUFK Minsk start off as favourites to win the match as per out BFK vs GOM match prediction.

Please note that the above BFK vs GOM Dream11 prediction, BFK vs GOM Dream11 top picks and BFK vs GOM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BFK vs GOM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

