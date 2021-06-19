'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Team Recalls Memories As Legend Dies; Writer Prasoon Joshi Pens Note

While Milkha Singh’s legacy has been familiar to the citizens of the country, his achievements were refreshed and many were introduced to his story through the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie was a big success at the box office, and even won the National Award. As the legendary athlete breathed his last on Friday, writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, lead actor Farhan Akhtar and others paid tributes to him.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag team pay tributes to Milkha Singh

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rang De Basanti fame Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 2013. The screenplay was penned by Prasoon Joshi from Milkha Singh’s autobiography The Race of My Life.

The CBFC chief, who also penned the lyrics of the album composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, stated that it was ‘an honour’ for him to write the movie. Joshi said that it allowed him to explore the icon’s life and learn from him.

He recalled meeting Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal, who also passed away this month, some months ago in Delhi. Joshi stated that the Padma Shri recipient was 'looking forward to life' and that he was ‘a doer’ and ‘optimist’ whose positivity resonated in him.

He shared, “Unhone race lagayi. Woh mushkilon se bhaage nahi, daud lagai unke saath (He raced. He did not run away from difficulties. He ran with them)

Milkha ji ..Blessed to have known him , to have been touched by his life . Condolences to Jeev, Sonia Kudrat and all in the family.#MilkhaSingh @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/ge8TSXV1y8 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 18, 2021

Farhan wrote that it was perhaps the ‘stubborn side’ that he inherited from Milkha Singh, ‘the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up’ that made him refuse to accept that he was no more. The actor-filmmaker added, ‘you will always be alive’ and added that he was 'more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man.’ He wrote that Singh represented an 'idea, a dream' and in the legend’s own words how 'hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky.'

Farhan wrote that it was a ‘blessing’ for those who knew Milkha Singh as a father and a friend, and for others. Conveying his love, he wrote that Milkha Singh was a ‘constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success.’



Divya Dutta, who played the role of Milkha Singh’s elder sister, termed it as an ‘end of an era.’ She wrote that it was an honour to have known him and live a ‘slice’ of his 'inspiring life.' Her fond memories included ‘chai and gupshup’.

RIP #MilkhaSingh ji! It’s an end of the era with you . It’s been an honour to have met you, known you and live a slice of your inspiring life. Shall always remember t chai session n t gupshup!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7d7BZqRoDg — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 19, 2021

Sonam K Ahuja, who played the role of his lover in Bhaag Millkha Singh, wrote the legend had got his ‘wings’ and added ‘rest in power.’ She also shared a photograph from an event related to the movie.

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish.

Milkha Singh passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19. After recovering from the virus on June13 post hospitalisation on June 3, he passed away of post COVID complications like fever and drop in oxygen saturation levels.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji & now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,”read the family statement.