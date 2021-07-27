Bhavani Devi 'happy With Experience Gained' At Tokyo Olympics; "you Learn From Failures'

India's only entry into Tokyo Olympics for fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi or C.A. Bhavani Devi after exiting, shared her experience from the event. Analysing her performance in the Games, Bhawani Devi is aiming to learn more and do better in the upcoming tournaments.

Bhavani Devi speaks about her experience in Tokyo Olympics

After facing defeat in the hands of the experienced fourth seed, Manon Brunet, Bhavani in an interview spoke to ANI and said, "For me, I felt that I have given my best. Of course, I was a little disappointed after the second round, I always wanted to win a medal for India. It is not only in Olympics, I want to win medals everywhere. You learn from your failures, I accept what I have done in this Olympics. I am happy about all the experience I received during the process."

"You always improve at each competition, the journey to arrive in the Olympics was not easy. I worked hard and I have finally represented India at the Olympics, I have learnt a lot, I will definitely work harder to do better in the coming tournaments", she added.

Talking about her feeling after the victory in the first match, she said, "Definitely yes, qualifying for the first time and then winning for the first time gives all the athletes energy to do better in the next events. For me, it is not just about round 1 or 2, I always want to have that medal. Anyhow, I exited in Round 32, but the support I received from people and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivated me, and it has given me the energy to work harder and give better performance in the coming tournaments."

C.A. Bhavani's performance in the Olympics

The Indian fencer did a good start in the first match of the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3, however, was later defeated by France's Manon Brunet in the Round of 32 by 15-7. India has so far won just one medal in the Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned with a silver.

(Image: CA Bhavani Devi'sTwitter)