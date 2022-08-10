Bhavani Devi Strikes Second Gold Medal At Commonwealth Fencing Championship

Indian ace fencer CA Bhavani Devi on Wednesday won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in the Senior Women's Sabre Individual category. Devi defeated Veronika Vasileva of Australia 15-10 to win the title in London. This was the second time that Bhavani Devi has won the title after winning gold in the same event back in 2019. The Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 began on Tuesday, August 8 with the final rounds set to take place on August 20th.

CA Bhavani Devi wins gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022

Bhavani Devi received a bye in her opening round of the Commonwealth Fencing Championship before facing Alexandra David in her next round. The Indian fencer went on to win the match against David by a score of 15-6 and advance to the semi-final round of the championship. The Tokyo Olympian then faced Lucy Higham of Scotland in the semi-final round and went on to win the match by a comfortable margin with a scoreline of 15-5. The final against Veronika Vasileva of Australia was not an easy one but the Indian managed to overcome her strong opponent and win the gold medal for the second time.

BHAVANI DEVI IS COMMONWEALTH FENCING CHAMPION 🏆



🇮🇳's @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD 🥇 at Commonwealth #Fencing 🤺 Championship 2022 in Senior Women's Sabre Individual category



She won 15-10 against 🇦🇺's Vasileva in the Sabre final



Bhavani Devi fencing career

The Chennai fencer scripted history by becoming the lone Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after she reached the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup in Hungary. In fact, she qualified through the adjusted Official Ranking Method (AOR). At Tokyo Olympics 2020, she won her opening match against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. The Indian fencer completely dominated her Tunisian opponent to win her match 15-3 in just over six minutes.

Speaking of Bhavani Devi's fencing career, she started her international career with a black card (disqualification) when she turned up three minutes late for her match in Turkey in 2007. She rose through the ranks in the domestic circuit before winning a bronze medal at the 2009 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, her first international medal. Bhavani Devi is also the first Indian to win a silver medal at the Asian Championships and is also the first from the nation to win the Commonwealth Championships, registering her victory at the 2019 edition in Canberra, Australia.