Kiren Rijiju Lauds Bhavani Devi For Winning Gold At Commonwealth Fencing Championship

India's sabre fencer Bhavani Devi clinched made headlines on Wednesday after clinching gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Championships. The Indian fencer won the title in the Senior Women's Sabre Individual category. Devi defeated Veronika Vasileva of Australia 15-10 to win the title in London.

Commonwealth Championship: Kiren Rijiju's congratulatory message for Bhavani Devi

Kiren Rijiju in his congratulatory message for Bhavani Devi wrote, " Fencing was not included in the just ended #CommonwealthGames2022 But parallelly, @IamBhavaniDevi won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, which was held at London. This is her 2nd Gold Medal, last time in 2018. Congrats Bhavani #Cheer4India."

Fencing was not included in the just ended #CommonwealthGames2022



But parallelly,@IamBhavaniDevi won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, which was held at London. This is her 2nd Gold Medal, last time in 2018.



Congrats Bhavani #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rBzxxJEmCY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 10, 2022

Coming to Bhavani Devi performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Championship the Chennai fencer got a bye in her first round before taking on Alexandra David in her next round. The Indian fencer cleared her second rounfd with ease winning the match against David by a score of 15-6 and advancing to the semi-final round of the Commonwealth championship. The Olympian took on Lucy Higham of Scotland in the semi-final round and went on to win the match by a comfortable margin with a scoreline of 15-5. The final against Veronika Vasileva of Australia was not an easy one but the Indian managed to overcome her strong opponent and win the gold medal for the second time.

Bhavani Devi Fencing career

After making her fencing debut as a 14-year-old Bhavani Devi went onto win her first international medal during the Commonwealth Championships 2009 held in Malaysia. Bhavani Devi has won bronze medals in the 2010 International Open, 2010 Cadet Asian Championship, 2012 Commonwealth Championship, 2015 Under-23 Asian Championship and 2015 Flemish Open and a silver medal in the U-23 category of Asian Championship 2014. She has won a total of nine national titles in her career.

Bhavani Devi made history last year after becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. She achieved the feat after reaching the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup in Hungary. Devi qualified for Tokyo Olympics through the adjusted Official Ranking Method (AOR). At Tokyo Olympics 2020, she won her opening match against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. The Indian fencer completely dominated her Tunisian opponent to win her match 15-3 in just over six minutes. However she failed to get past the next round.