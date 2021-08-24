Bhavani, India's first Civilian Cross-country Skier, Seeks Govt's Help For Winter Olympics

As Paralympics have already kickstarted, India's first civilian cross-country skier, Bhavani has requested the Government of India to support her for the upcoming World Championship and Winter Olympics. Hailing from the Kodagu district in Karnataka, Bhavani Thekkada won gold at the 2nd edition of the Khelo India Cross Country event and is now eligible to represent India at the Winter Olympics 2026.

However, the Karnataka-based skier is currently struggling to cope-up with the requirement of sports financially. Bhavani has trained herself just by observing the ITBP athletes and watching YouTube videos. Now, speaking to Republic TV, Bhavani requested the Government of India to support her with proper training and equipment so that she can compete at the global level.

Bhavani Thekkada seeks financial support

Talking about the problems she has to face while skiing, coming from the southern part of India, Bhavani shared that it is getting difficult for her to continue her training as it is one of the most expensive sports to play.

"When it comes to the winter Olympics, people in India hardly know about it. It is only known in North India. Being from the southern part of the country, I am finding it difficult to train as it is one of the most expensive sports to play and we don't have any training facilities or any certified coaches. Till now I have been training using YouTube videos and I have been watching the Indian army skiing team. I have learned this sport by observing the Indian army skiing team," said Bhavani.

Bhavani also stated that she is the first 'civilian' Indian to have qualified in the cross-country skiing event for the Winter Olympics. "Till date, there have been only 20 participants (in skiing) who have represented India out of which two are women," added Bhavani.

"My dream is to represent India at the Winter Olympics 2026 and I hope to get support from the government. I would request the government of India to support me by providing me proper training and equipment," Bhavani further stated.

Bhavani on defeating ITBP athletes

Cross-country skiing is usually taken up either by the Army women's wing or ITPB. Bhavani will be the first civilian to represent India, at the World Championship in 2023 for cross-country skiing and at Winter Olympics in 2026, Italy.

"When it comes to cross-country skiing you will see athletes from Himachal, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, or the ITBP athletes dominating. This was the first time I was able to beat those ITBP girls, who were getting proper training from the last 8 to 9 months. This is the first time a civilian from South India has won a medal. So it was very surprising for them as well," said Bhavani.

"Right now there is an institute called Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Kashmir, so I work there as a part-time instructor. My expenses of food and stay are taken care off. I don't have equipment so they provide me that. In the morning session, I train them and then I watch YouTube videos and train myself," added Bhavani.

