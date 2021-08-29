Bhavina Patel Clinches Silver: Gujarat CM Announces Rs 3 Cr Reward For Paralympic Paddler

The Gujarat government has announced a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for Silver medalist Bhavina Patel, who raised India's pride at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced the cash reward under 'Divyang Khel Ratna Protsahan Puraskar Yojana'. India's Para table tennis player Patel brought home the silver medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Class 4 category final.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted regarding the development and described Bhavina's win as 'Historic'.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp announces a cash prize of ₹ 3 crore for Bhavina Patel, a para-paddler from Mehsana district, under the State Govt's 'Divyang Khel Ratna Protsahan Puraskar Yojana' for her historic achievement at the #TokyoParalympics — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) August 29, 2021

Giving her first reaction to the win, Bhavina Patel opened up on the pressure of her Tokyo Paralympics campaign and added that she was not satisfied. "There was a bit of nervousness at one point due to which I could not give my 100%," added the Silver medalist. She has also vowed to make a better comeback in the next tournament.

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to felicitate Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakhs

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) President and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announced a reward of Rs 31 Lakhs for Bhavina Patel.

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will give Rs 31 lakhs to Bhavina Patel for winning a Silver medal at Paralympic Games: TTFI President and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala pic.twitter.com/5mXPZXjaJM — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Bhavina Patel's Silver win at Paralympics

Bhavina Patel could not clinch gold in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 but she has now etched her name in the history books, courtesy of her silver medal-winning performance. The Gujarat paddler achieved a new feat as India won its first-ever Table Tennis medal at the Olympics/Paralympics. Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Ministers of several states extended their congratulatory messages for Bhavina Patel after her win.

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel also became the first Indian to enter the semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, Bhavina Patel ensured India its first medal. Her fight for Gold began against China's Zhou Ying on Sunday.

Team India at Paralympics

India is being represented by 54 para-athletes across nine sports events - archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. The 2020 contingent is India's biggest ever contingent in the history. Javelin thrower Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo city.